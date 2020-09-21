Vection Secures First Hospital Trial

PERTH, Australia, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Real-time software company Vection Technologies Ltd (ASX:VR1) has signed a first public hospital to trial its Augmented Reality healthcare solutions.

Vection Technologies will collaborate with the AORN S.G. Moscati hospital and LUISS Business School to introduce AR solutions in the Italian Model for Risk Management in Healthcare promoted by LUISS Business School, a national model that operators must adopt to manage risk in Healthcare.

The trial will focus on integrating Vection Technologies’ AR Healthcare solutions within the Moscati hospital, focusing on:

Real-time integration of data fields from endoscopic equipment in the surgeon’s field of view, through AR wearable devices. This solution delivers a more precise and safer AR-based navigation system compared to conventional endoscopic procedures.

Real-time integration of electronic medical record system with AR, enabling healthcare professionals to access medical information through AR wearable devices.

“We are pleased to have signed this initial trial with Vection Technologies to introduce real-time solutions within the Italian Model for Risk Management in Healthcare,” commented Enzo Peruffo, Associate Dean for Executive Education and Life-Long Learning of Luiss Business School. “Augmented reality represents the key to the digital healthcare transformation, potentially transforming healthcare practices across all critical functions, from training to in-practice usage.

We are looking forward to support Vection, and the widespread adoption of these technologies, across the national health system to secure safer outcomes for health professionals and patients alike”

“This initial trial represents the culmination of a lengthy regulatory process with key public stakeholders enabling Vection Technologies to affirm itself at the forefront of the digital healthcare transformation, introducing augmented reality as a new standard in healthcare risk management,” commented Gianmarco Biagi, Managing Director of Vection Technologies. “This agreement represents a key commercial milestone setting the foundations for long-term growth, providing for a strong opportunity for recurring revenue growth during the second half of FY21 and into FY22.”

About Vection Technologies:

Vection Technologies Ltd (ASX:VR1) is a multinational software company that focuses on real-time technologies for industrial companies’ digital transformation.

Through a combination of our 3D, Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality, Industrial IoT and CAD solutions, Vection Technologies helps companies and organisations to innovate, collaborate and create value.

