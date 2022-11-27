Vectra and NEC Asia Pacific Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Enhanced Cyber Security Solutions to Asia Pacific Enterprise Organizations

SINGAPORE, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Vectra AI, the leader in Security AI-driven hybrid cloud threat detection and response, today announced a new strategic partnership with NEC Asia Pacific (NEC APAC), the regional headquarters for NEC Corporation in Southeast Asia.

The new NEC and Vectra partnership provides enhanced security for enterprises across public cloud, identity, SaaS applications, and networks with Security AI that autonomously detects and prioritizes cyber-threats. Armed with investigative context and response controls, organizations are better equipped to see attacks in progress and stop them from becoming breaches. This partnership comes at a time when the Asia Pacific cyber threat environment continues to grow in complexity as sophisticated cyber adversaries continue to advance their attack methods, evading security controls to gain access to corporate networks.

According to industry analyst Forrester’s ‘The State of Enterprise Breaches’ report, organisations in APAC took a median of 33 days to find and eradicate an attack and a median of 11 days to recover from an attack, totalling 44 days. Breaches cost the region a median of $2.2 million in total per breach, the report found.

“The expansion of Vectra’s partnership with NEC is important and timely given the rapidly evolving threat landscape in Asia Pacific. NEC has first-class managed security services, and we are delighted to be able to offer these to our customers,” said David Sajoto, Vice President of APJ for Vectra AI. “By integrating the Vectra platform with NEC’s managed security offering, customers can now have the full visibility of their security measures across hybrid architectures and cloud environments.”

YEO Jack Ming, Vice President of Enterprise Infrastructure Business Unit, NEC Asia Pacific says, ‘the collective strength of the new partnership with Vectra AI will provide enhanced and more secure infrastructure to help customers combat cyberattacks. NEC’s focus is on enhancing our network security solutions for organizations against growing cyber threats. Together with Vectra, our new offering will bring intelligence-driven solutions to organizations by utilising automation to alleviate the stress security teams face today.”

About Vectra

Vectra® is the leader in Security AI-driven cyber threat detection and response for hybrid cloud. Vectra’s patented Attack Signal Intelligence™ detects and prioritizes threats across public cloud, SaaS, identity, and networks in a single platform. Vectra’s Attack Signal Intelligence goes beyond simple anomaly detection to analyze and understand attacker behavior. The resulting high-fidelity signal and deep context enables security operations teams to prioritize, investigate and respond to cyber-attacks in progress sooner and faster. Organizations worldwide rely on the Vectra platform and MDR services to stay ahead of modern cyber-attacks. Visit www.vectra.ai

About NEC Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd.

Singapore-based NEC Asia Pacific (NEC APAC) is the regional headquarters for NEC Corporation (HQ: Japan) in the Asia Pacific region (South and Southeast Asia). As a leading information and communications technology provider, NEC APAC provides innovative solutions and infrastructure to promote safety, security and enhance the quality of life for individuals and the community. NEC APAC’s expertise includes solutions for carrier networks, biometric identification, enterprise applications and infrastructure, unified communications, transportation solutions, multimedia displays and smart energy, as well as the provision of managed services and contact centre services.

Together with our research laboratories, NEC APAC provides cutting-edge public safety, cybersecurity technologies and enterprise solutions to enable safer cities, with a vision to create a brighter future. For more information, please visit https://sg.nec.com.