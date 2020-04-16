Vela Diagnostics’ COVID-19 test receives provisional authorisation from the Health Sciences Authority in Singapore

SINGAPORE, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Vela Diagnostics announced today that the ViroKey™ SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Test has received provisional authorisation from the Health Sciences Authority in Singapore. This allows the test to be supplied to healthcare institutions, private hospitals, medical clinics and clinical laboratories licensed under the Private Hospitals and Medical Clinics (PHMC) Act in Singapore.

SARS-CoV-2 causes COVID-19. The ViroKey™ SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Test is a probe-base reverse transcription PCR Test that detects SARS-CoV-2 by targeting conserved regions of the SARS-CoV-2 genome. The manual version of the assay enables quick adoption of the test by laboratories with existing Applied Biosystems 7500 Fast Dx (ABI 7500 Fast Dx) instruments. For high throughput testing, Vela Diagnostics has also developed a research use only (RUO) automated version of the test which is optimized for a workflow consisting of the Sentosa™ SX101 instrument, in conjunction with the Sentosa™ SA201 instrument or the ABI 7500 Fast Dx.

“Timely detection of individuals infected with SARS-CoV-2 will save lives and curb the spread of the virus in this global pandemic,” said Sam Dajani, Acting CEO and Chairman of the Board.

The test is also pending CE marking.

About Vela Diagnostics

Vela Diagnostics, headquartered in Singapore, is a leading provider of an automated IVD Next–Generation Sequencing (NGS) workflow in the global diagnostics market. VELA’s real-time PCR and NGS applications are available on an integrated Sentosa™ platform; this provides a unique ability to leverage one system for two workflows, while carrying out tests for various targets in order to answer current clinical and research questions, as well as to drive laboratory operational efficiency. All Sentosa™ products listed above are by Vela Diagnostics. For more information, visit www.veladx.com.