Velasco ally regains House committee chairmanship

MANILA, Philippines — Quezon 4th District Rep. Angelina Helen Tan, a supporter of newly-elected Speaker Lord Allan Velasco, regained the chairmanship of the House Committee on Health, which she lost last week in the middle of the struggle for the chamber’s top post.

Tan was reelected as committee chair minutes before the House suspended session on Tuesday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other casualties of Velasco’s speakership contest with Taguig Rep. Alan Peter Cayetano were 1-PACMAN Rep. Mikee Romero, who was removed as deputy speaker; AAMBIS-OWA Partylist Rep. Sharon Garin, who lost the chairmanship of the Committee on Economic Affairs; and Valenzuela City 2nd District Rep. Eric Martinez, who lost the chairmanship of the Committee on Youth and Sports Development.

Meanwhile, another Velasco ally was elected — Ilocos Sur 2nd District Rep. Kristine Singson-Meehan as vice chair of the House Committee on Accounts.

FEATURED STORIES

The House earlier elected Davao City Rep. Paolo Duterte, a son of the President, as chair of the said committee.

[atm]

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>