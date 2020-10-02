Velasco apologizes to Duterte, Filipinos for speakership dispute

MANILA, Philippines — Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Velasco on Friday apologized to President Rodrigo Duterte and the Filipino people for the speakership dispute heating up at the House of Representatives.

“Humihingi po tayo ng paumanhin kay Pangulong Duterte sa mga pangyayari sa kabila ng buong pusong pag-aayos niya sa gusot,” Velasco said in a video uploaded on his Facebook page.

(I’m asking for forgiveness from President Duterte for everything that’s happening as he wholeheartedly fixing this mess.)

“To the Filipino people whom we have promised to serve, I express my deep apology on behalf of my colleagues in Congress because you don’t deserve this. Bilang halal ng bayan at inyong lingkod bayan kayo ay dapat pagsilbihan. Humihingi po ako ng paumanhin at ng pang-unawa,” he added.

(As we are elected officials and public servants, we should be serving you. I’m asking for forgiveness and understanding.)

Velasco pointed out that the speakership row at the lower chamber has become embarrassing.

“Nakakahiya ang mga nangyayari (What’s happening is embarrassing). We are congressmen. We are called honorables. Our word is our honor. The people should be able to trust their leaders when they give their word,” he added.

In 2019, President Rodrigo Duterte brokered a term-sharing deal for the House Speaker post between Cayetano and Velasco. Under the agreement, Cayetano would serve as Speaker in the first 15 months of the 18th Congress while Velasco would assume the post for the remaining 21 months.

