Velasco appeals to Cayetano to resign as House Speaker on Oct. 14

MANILA, Philippines — Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Velasco on Friday appealed to House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano to honor the term-sharing deal between them and resign as leader of the lower chamber on October 14.

“Speaker Cayetano, you gave your word in front of the President to honor the term-sharing agreement. Please, I appeal to you, finish the budget and resign on October 14,” Velasco said in a video uploaded on his Facebook page.

“In the coming days and weeks and months, let us show the public that we as your representatives are still decent, honorable, and trustworthy leaders whose only agenda is to serve the people,” he added.

Velasco said he himself is a true man who stands by his word.

“Uulitin ko ang minsang binitawan kong salita sa Pangulo at sa taong bayan. Ako po ay isang tunay na lalaki na may palabra de honor,” said the lawmaker.

(I will repeat the words that the President once told the public. I am a real man who stands by his ‘palabra de honor.’)

In 2019, President Rodrigo Duterte brokered a term-sharing deal for the House Speaker post between Cayetano and Velasco. Under the agreement, Cayetano would serve as Speaker in the first 15 months of the 18th Congress while Velasco would assume the post for the remaining 21 months.

