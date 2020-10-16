Velasco denies Andaya’s participation in 2021 budget deliberations

MANILA, Philippines — Speaker Lord Allan Velasco denied Friday the alleged “behind the scenes” participation of former Rep. Rolando Andaya in the deliberations of the proposed national budget for 2021.

Velasco made the denial in response to the claims of former Deputy Speaker Luis Raymund Villafuerte that Andaya has been attending the deliberations on the proposed 2021 budget and has even been “dictating” on House appropriations chair Rep. Eric Yap.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I haven’t seen congressman Andaya actively participating behind the scenes,” Velasco told reporters following the approval of the proposed 2021 budget in the House.

“Honorable LRay, I can still understand why he doesn’t want to stop ever since nung umpisa pa ng laban e talak na nang talak, hanggang ngayon e talak pa rin nang talak,” he added.

FEATURED STORIES

Velasco said he is just trying not to listen to accusations anymore, adding that the House is united now following the speakership row that led to the ouster of former Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano, an ally of Villafuerte.

Andaya has also denied Villafuerte’s claims.

“Please stop dragging me with your misfortune or bad karma. I have nothing to do with how the budget is being crafted by Congress. I’m busy finishing my Christmas list,” Andaya said.

“From the unsavory comments of your colleagues, it was actually you that brought down Speaker Cayetano. I trust that Congress will pass the budget as the President requested. As to its final form, you decide. I am just a bystander,” he added.

Meanwhile, Velasco also assured that there will be no illegal insertions in the proposed budget.

“We make sure that this is a constitutional budget based on the decision of the Supreme Court. We are all lawyers here; actually, I am a lawyer and we are making sure that there is no pork in the said budget,” Velasco said.

After weeks of briefings and days of marathon sessions, the House passed on Friday night on third and final reading the proposed P4.5 trillion national budget for 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

Budget Secretary Wendel Avisado earlier said the proposed national budget for 2021 is at P4.506 trillion, which is 9.9 percent higher than the 2020 budget and is 21.8 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP).

Avisado said the proposed 2021 budget focuses on the improvement of the country’s healthcare systems, ensuring food security, creation of more jobs by investing in labor-intensive projects, enabling a digital government and economy, and helping communities cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.

JE

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>