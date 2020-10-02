Velasco denies hand in alleged coup plots against Cayetano

MANILA, Philippines — Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Velasco on Friday denied he was behind alleged plots to oust Taguig-Pateros Rep. Alan Peter Cayetano as House Speaker, as he accused Cayetano of “shamelessly and unabashedly” resorting to attacking him and spreading lies about him on the speakership dispute at the lower chamber.

In a video uploaded on his Facebook page, Velasco said he decided to remain silent even as supposed attacks to malign him have escalated over the previous month.

But now, he said it is time to tell the truth and to “correct all the coordinated lies and misinformation which are all meant to undermine the term-sharing agreement” between him and Cayetano.

“In his desperate attempt to hang on to power and tighten his grip in the House leadership, Speaker Cayetano shamelessly and unabashedly resorted to attacking me and spreading lies. One of these many lies they were spreading was that I was inactive and tamad daw ako (that I was lazy),” Velasco said.

He described this as a “complete falsehood,” saying he has worked quietly and consistently away from the camera.

“[The accusation] that I have been plotting to oust speaker Cayetano defies reason,” Velasco added, saying that the start of his 21-month term as House Speaker is nearing and that he is a man who honors his word.

“My 21 month term begins on October 14. That is the deal and I have honored that deal since then. Coup plot is a cheap shot,” he said.

Velasco was referring to the term-sharing deal between him and Cayetano that was brokered by President Rodrigo Duterte in 2019, Under the agreement, Cayetano would serve as Speaker in the first 15 months of the 18th Congress, while Velasco would take over the post for the remaining 21 months.

But “despite the unwillingness of Speaker Cayetano,” Velasco assured Duterte that he will abide by the term-sharing pact.

“Let us stop with the theatrics and work to pass a budget responsive to the needs of the people,” he also said.

Cayetano earlier accused Velasco of being involved not only in a supposed recent coup attempt against him, but also in three to four other attempts in the past.

