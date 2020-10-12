Velasco election as Speaker one for Guinness Book of World Records – Cayetano

MANILA, Philippines — The election of Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Velasco as Speaker of the House of Representatives could be part of the Guinness Book of World Records as the most brazen abuse of a country’s legislature.

Incumbent Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano said this Monday, noting that such a move is “unprecedented” and it “violates” the institution of Congress.

“This is unprecedented. Never in the history of the Philippines na ganito kababoy ang ginawa sa Kongreso (that Congress was desecrated this way),” he said in a press conference.

“For them to say that’s an official session, I don’t think it ever happened in the world. It will be part of the Guinness Book of World Records na pinakapambababoy sa isang (as the most brazen abuse of a ) legislature.”

“Nakakahiya (Shameful),” he added.

On Monday, the majority – or 186 of 299 members of the House – held a session at the Celebrity Sports Complex in Quezon City and elected Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Velasco as new Speaker.

The lawmakers in attendance in Monday’s session at the Celebrity Sports Complex likewise elected a new House Secretary-General and Sergeant-at-Arms.

