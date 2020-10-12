Velasco eyes to offer Cayetano deputy speaker post

MANILA, Philippines — Newly installed Speaker Lord Allan Velasco revealed plans Monday to offer a deputy speaker post to incumbent Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano.

Velasco made the remark after 186 “elected” him as the new Speaker of the House at the Celebrity Sports Complex in Quezon City—a session Cayetano has described as “fake.”

“Depends on what position he would want. But definitely maybe one of my deputy speakers,” Velasco said in an ambush interview when asked if he intends to offer Cayetano a post under his leadership.

Velasco also hinted that there may be no changes in the majority leader post which is currently held by Leyte 1st District Rep. Martin Romualdez.

“Like what I said before, the only changes that we made today is the seat of the Speaker. As to Majority Leader Martin Romualdez, I think he has the full support of the House for the majority leadership,” Velasco said.

Velasco said that he entered his term-sharing deal with Cayetano in full trust and confidence, but started having an “inkling feeling” that there would be issues come the transition stage when the incumbent Speaker started linking him to coup plots.

“But throughout the whole 15 months na nakaupo siya as Speaker, we supported him by keeping quiet because naniniwala ako, hindi kaya ng dalawang hari ang mamuno sa isang kingdom. There cannot be two kings to rule over one kingdom, magulo yun,” Velasco said.

(But throughout the whole 15 months he was Speaker, we supported him by keeping quiet because I believe there cannot be two kings to rule over one kingdom – that will be chaotic.)

For Velasco, the speakership issue is now over, and that the lower chamber should not move forward to discussing the proposed national budget for 2021.

To recall, President Rodrigo Duterte earlier called for a special session on October 13 to 16 to avoid delays in passing the budget for next year.

“The whole group is already planning on extending the healing hand to Speaker Cayetano today so that we can already settle the differences, talk about it so that tomorrow we have a very peaceful session here in the 2021 budget,” Velasco said.

“We cannot answer that (peaceful budget deliberations) yet because we’re just about to extend the healing hand. We still don’t know if former Speaker Cayetano will accept that healing hand. We’re just hoping here that he would step down quietly so that we can actually go about our business of finishing one of the most important legislation,” he added.

Velasco likewise defended the holding of the session outside the plenary floor, saying that the House has previously held sessions outside the House, specifically in Batangas back in January 2020.

“Sinasabi niya (Cayetano) ‘sham’ session ang ginawa namin dito but it’s all based on the rules of the House,” Velasco said.

(Cayetano was saying that what we did here was a sham session but it’s all based on the rules of the House.)

“If you can remember when Taal Volcano erupted, the whole House went to Batangas to hold a House session. So it’s the same. Under the rules, it is allowed so this wasn’t a sham session,” he added.

In his speech following his election, Velasco said that under his leadership, the House will pass laws that are responsive to the needs of Filipinos here and abroad as well as legislation focused on jobs, the economy, healthcare, food on the table, peace, and order, and clean sustainable energy.

“And most of all, today’s events would ensure that the President’s call for a timely, legal and constitutional approval of the 2021 budget will be complied with,” Velasco said.

It is, however, unclear if the move to elect Velasco was valid.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Speaker Neptali Gonzales II said that the Velasco supporters’ gathering is a “rump and illegal session” where the rules of the House will not apply.

Gonzales argued that the House session is suspended until November 16 and that there is no authority from the plenary for the lower chamber to reconvene on Monday, October 12. [ac]

