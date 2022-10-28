Vengaboys Are Coming to Australia for Their 25th Anniversary Tour

Dutch Eurodance exemplars Vengaboys are bringing their 25th anniversary tour to Australia in February 2023. Presented by So Pop, the Vengaboys will be supported throughout the tour by Whigfield, Alice DJ, N-Trance, Reel II Real and DJ Nick Skitz.

The Vengabus is coming to clubs and theatres in Cairns, Brisbane, Sunshine Coast, Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide and Perth. Tickets are on sale Wednesday, 2nd November at 12pm local time. Frontier member presales commence 24 hours earlier.

Vengaboys – ‘We like to Party! (The Vengabus)’

﻿

Vengaboys formed in the Dutch city of Rotterdam in 1997. The group’s breakout single, ‘Up and Down’, came out in February 1998 and reached #4 on the UK singles chart. ‘Up and Down’ later appeared on the Vengaboys’ debut album, Up & Down – The Party Album!, which also featured the international hit ‘We Like to Party! (The Vengabus)’.

‘We Like to Party! (The Vengabus)’ went to #2 on the ARIA singles chart and earned platinum accreditation. Several more singles followed over the next couple of years, including the UK number ones, ‘Boom, Boom, Boom, Boom!!’ and ‘We’re Going to Ibiza’.

Vengaboys’ most recent album is 2000’s The Platinum Album. The group called it quits in 2002, but returned to the touring circuit in 2006. 12 months ago, Vengaboys release a cover of Charli XCX and Troye Sivan’s ‘1999’, retitled ‘1999 (I Wanna Go Back)’.

Vengaboys Australian Tour 2023

w/Whigfield, Alice DJ, N-Trance, Reel 2 Real feat. The Mad Stuntman + resident DJ Nick Skitz

Wednesday, 8th February – Gilligan’s, Cairns, QLD

moshtix.com.au

Thursday, 9th February – The Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD

ticketmaster.com.au

Saturday, 11th February – Night Quarter, Sunshine Coast, QLD

moshtix.com.au

Sunday, 12th February – Forum Melbourne, Melbourne, VIC

ticketek.com.au

Thursday, 16th February – Big Top, Sydney, NSW

ticketmaster.com.au

Saturday, 18th February – Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide, SA

moshtix.com.au

Sunday, 19th February – Metro City, Perth, WA

megatix.com.au

Further Reading

Vengaboys On Why Nostalgia Sells & Bringing The Vengabus To Australia

Five Artists Who Inspired Kavi’s Debut EP ‘KRUSHED!’

Charli XCX Releases New Single ‘Baby’ From Upcoming Album ‘Crash’