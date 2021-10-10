Vengeful SMB wallops TNT, levels series at 2-2

June Mar Fajardo of San Miguel protects the ball from the pesky defense of Glenn Khobuntin of TNT in this bit of action in Game 4 won decisively by the Beermen, 116-90. PBA PHOTO

San Miguel Beer, the sleeping giant in the ongoing Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Philippine Cup semifinals, has finally awaken, and on Sunday's Game 4 against the TNT Tropang Giga, the winningest team in league history displayed its full might in hammering out a one sided 116-90 victory and turn the best-of-seven semifinals series into a best-of-three affair.

Playing catch up most of the way in the first three games of the series, the Beermen showed total domination, leading from start to finish and winning in a big way to get back in the series.

It was like a statement game for the Beermen, who were being outplayed by the Tropang Giga in the first three games until the veterans of the team that won eight championships over the past six years played with so much pride and showed their younger rivals that the old guards ate not just about the roll over and die.

Now the Beermen have turned the series into a grudge match after leveling the series at 2-2 apiece and the winner in Game 5 gets a chance to move within striking distance of advancing to the championship round of this tournament.

“We've got to win it,” said San Miguel Beer center/forward Mo Tautuaa, who flirted with a double-double performance of 25 points and nine rebounds.

Six other players ended up in double figures as the Beermen displayed their offensive fight in giving the Tropang Giga a sound beating.

Terrence Romeo came away with 16 points while June Mar Fajardo had a double-double performance of 13 points and 12 rebounds. Marcio Lassiter also had 13 markers, Alex Cabagnot added 12, Arwind Santos went a rebound away from posting a double-double and chipped in 11 points, and CJ Perez contributed 10 in a display of balance firepower for the Beemren, who posted their biggest lead of 37 points, 81-44, after Lassiter buried a triple with still 4:30 left in the third period.

“Everybody stepped up,” said San Miguel coach Leo Austria. “It was a huge step up. You can see from start to finish, they were playing hard defense. If we lose, it's very hard for us to recover, especially when you're up against a well-organized and disciplined team like TNT.”

“I'm so happy with the team because they brought their A-game.”

This is the first time San Miguel won in a convincing fashion. In the first three games of the series, TNT was the one which dominated the games, although the Beermen rallied from 19 points down in Game 2 and won on a buzzer-beating lay up from Lassiter, 98-96.

TNT continuously missed the services of veteran center/forward Kelly Williams and its front line was hurt even more when Poy Erram suffered a contusion after a collision with Tautuaa in the first half.

Erram, who played a key role in the first three games of the series, was taken to a hospital, leaving the Tropang Giga more depleted up front.

The Beermen were even more aggressive in Game 4 and played with a more sense of urgency to win as their older guards even outsprinted their younger counterparts, scoring 15 points on fast breaks, three more than their rivals.

San Miguel also limited its turnovers to 15, and forced TNT to 18 turnovers, resulting to 22 points off turnovers.

Without Erram for the most part, San Miguel took advantage and crashed the boards more aggressively, pulling down 57 boards, 10 more than TNT.