Veoneer publishes 2021 Annual and Sustainability Reports

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The automotive technology company Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE and SSE: VNE SDB), has filed its 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K is available at the SEC Edgar website: www.sec.gov and on Veoneer’s web site veoneer.com. Veoneer has also published its 2021 Sustainability Report and it is available on Veoneer’s web site veoneer.com.

Annual Meeting of Shareholders

The Board of Directors has set June 2, 2022 as the date for Veoneer’s 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be held virtually via webcast. Only shareholders of record at the close of business on April 4, 2022, will be entitled to be present and vote at the meeting. Notice of the annual meeting will be mailed to holders of record in late April.

As previously announced, Veoneer has entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated October 4, 2021, with SSW Holdco LP (“SSW”), SSW Merger Sub Corp, a direct, wholly owned subsidiary of SSW (“Merger Sub”) and QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM), pursuant to which Merger Sub will merge with and into Veoneer, with Veoneer surviving the merger and becoming a direct, wholly owned subsidiary of SSW. Upon closing of the transaction and effectiveness of the Merger, SSW will acquire Veoneer for $37.00 per share in an all-cash transaction.

If the merger is completed prior to June 2, 2022, Veoneer will not hold an annual meeting of shareholders in 2022.

For more information please contact:

Thomas Jönsson, EVP Communications & IR, tel +46 (0)8 527 762 27, thomas.jonsson@veoneer.com

Veoneer, Inc. is a worldwide leader in automotive technology. Our purpose is to create trust in mobility. We design, manufacture and sell state-of-the-art software, hardware and systems for occupant protection, advanced driving assistance systems, and collaborative and automated driving to OEMs globally. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Veoneer has 7,100 employees in 11 countries. In 2021, sales amounted to $1.66 billion. The Company is building on a heritage of close to 70 years of automotive safety development. In 2018, Veoneer became an independent, publicly traded company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: VNE) and on the Nasdaq Stockholm (SSE: VNE SDB).

Safe Harbor Statement: This release contains statements that are not historical facts but rather forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include those that address activities, events or developments that Veoneer, Inc. or its management believes or anticipates may occur in the future. All forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations, various assumptions and/or data available from third parties. Our expectations and assumptions are expressed in good faith and we believe there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will materialize or prove to be correct as forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual future results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the future results, performance or achievements expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those set out in the forward-looking statements, including general economic conditions and fluctuations in the global automotive market. For any forward-looking statements contained in this or any other document, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and we assume no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events, except as required by law.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/veoneer/r/veoneer-publishes-2021-annual-and-sustainability-reports,c3509582

The following files are available for download: