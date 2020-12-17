Vera Blue, Thelma Plum & More To Play New Sydney Concert Series ‘Summer At The Domain’

As Sydney currently stares down a new outbreak of coronavirus, the city is about to be gifted with a new concert series set for January and February, ‘Summer At The Domain‘.
Kicking off at the end of next month, the series will see performances from Vera Blue, Ball Park Music, Hayden James, Client Liaison, Thelma Plum, Mallrat and more.
Taking place at Sydney’s Domain, the series promises to be COVID-safe with guests having a marked out pod socially distanced from other groups. Tickets for each event are strictly limited to 3,000 people per concert.
‘Summer At The Domain’ will be running from Friday, 29th January to Saturday, 20th February, with more shows yet to be announced.
Check out the full lineup and all details below.
Summer At The Domain 2021
Tickets on sale midday AEDT Monday, 21st February
Vera Blue with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra
Friday, 29th February
Bjorn Again – Mamma Mia! We Are Back Again!
Friday, 5th February
Client Liaison, Confidence Man and Touch Sensitive
Saturday, 6th February
Hayden James, Mallrat & Sycco
Friday, 12th February
Sampa The Great, Kaiit, Genesis Owusu & More
Friday, 19th February
Ball Park Music & Thelma Plum
Saturday, 20th February