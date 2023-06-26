Vera Files gets death threats over fact check

MANILA, Philippines — Online news outlet Vera Files has received death threats, including photos of two men with assault rifles, the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP) said on Monday.
Quoting Vera Files president Ellen Tordesillas, NUJP said the threats came after Vera Files published a fact check on the statement of Sen. Ronald dela Rosa that the comments of former President Rodrigo Duterte about killing policemen into drugs were said out of frustration.
—JANE BAUTISTA
