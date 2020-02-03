Veronica Milsom Has Announced Her Departure From Triple J

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on February 3, 2020

With her second baby on the way, longtime triple j Drive host Veronica Milsom has announced she’s leaving the station; her final day of work being Friday, 21st February.

In a video posted to social media, Ron shares the news of her resignation to both the camera and an ostensibly unprepared co-host Lewis Hobba, hearing the news through triple j’s “state of the art soundproof glass” and freaking out in primo Lewis fashion.

“When I have my baby, I’m actually not going to be coming back to work at a triple j, which was a really tough decision to make because I really love working here,” explains Milsom of her decision to leave the broadcaster she’s presented on for nearly six years.

Milsom has co-hosted Drive alongside Hobba since 2014, and had nothing but kind parting words for her partner in crime.

“Honestly, it’s been nice working with Lewis.”

“Lots of people think he’s a really annoying total piece of shit, but the truth is he’s fairly normal,” she adds, Hobba mouthing “what the fuck?” in the background.

A new co-host alongside Hobba is set to be announced soon – we’ll let you know when we know who’ll be picking up the headphones.

Watch the announcement clip below.