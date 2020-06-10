Veteran actress Anita Linda, 95

PHILIPPINE cinema’s oldest working actress Anita Linda (Alice Buenaflor Lake in real life) passed away on Wednesday morning due to difficulty in breathing. She was 95 years old.

The news was confirmed by director Adolfo Alix Jr. who paid tribute to the multi-awarded veteran actress on Facebook.

“This is a very sad day for me. I am trembling as I am gathering my thoughts… She is like my Lola and part of my family,” Alix began in the post.

“The great Anita Linda has passed away this morning at 6:15 a.m. at 95. Prayers for her soul. My condolences to her family and her children, Francesca Legaspi and Fred Osburn,” he added.

Alix worked with Linda in various movies, including “Presa” and Linda’s recent film “Circa” from last year’s Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino. The award-winning filmmaker even led an event in June 2019 through “Sandaan: Dunong ng Isang Ina” with the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) to honor the veteran actress’ contributions Philippine cinema.

FDCP Chair Liza Diño-Seguerra also expressed her admiration for veteran actress in a social media post.

“I just heard about the passing of the Great Anita Linda from director Adolf Alix Jr. and it’s heartbreaking. Last year I posted my memorable encounter with her. A once in a lifetime chance na makadaupang palad siya,” she shared.

“This was what she said to me. Anita: Liza, life has been good to me. Matanda na ‘ko, malabo na ang mga mata ko, hindi na ako masyadong makarinig. Pero hanggang ngayon, nandito pa rin ako. Ayokong iwanan ang buhay dahil masarap mabuhay,” Diño disclosed.

“It was such a humbling experience to have been able to spend a moment with one of the country’s living treasures. To Miss Anita Linda, the industry is blessed to have you po. Thank you for being an inspiration to all of us. Your words will forever be in my heart. Paalam po. Hanggang sa muli,” she ended.