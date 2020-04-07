Veteran broadcast journalist Howie Severino, ‘Covid-19 survivor’

GMA News and Public Affairs veteran broadcast journalist Howie Severino revealed Wednesday he had tested positive for coronavirus disease (Covid-19), while sharing his experience in battling the deadly virus toward recovery.

Severino, 58, wrote a lengthy first person essay published on GMA News Online referring himself as “Patient 2828.”

The “I-Witness” documentarist said that after spending nine days in hospital with “a bout of pneumonia and a major scare,” he can now be called a Covid-19 survivor.

Howie Severino PHOTO COURTESY OF GMA NEWS ONLINE

“Since the pandemic is far from over, many more will be infected and confined. Some will not make it. Those of us among the pioneers — I’m Patient 2828 in the lower part of the curve — have a responsibility to talk about this experience in a way that will enable the public to understand it, lessen the fear, and create compassion for those who survived Covid-19,” he wrote.

“I know of a few others, all attempting to return to low-profile lives in a fearful world, but most choose to remain invisible. There are strong reasons for this anonymity. This disease is one of the most stigmatized and loneliest in human history, perhaps comparable only to leprosy where quarantine can be forever,” Severino continued.

“One of my fellow Covid patients in the hospital can’t go home because his condo building won’t let him move back, despite already testing negative for the virus. I am one of the lucky ones who have been able to go home, resume a semblance of my former life, and live to tell the tale.”

Cured by chloroquine

“It’s a tale of long painful needles that couldn’t find a vein in my hands, the shwabs down my throat that made me gag, the torture of long sleep deprivation,“ Severino recalled his Covid battle.

Nevertheless, he is grateful to his team of doctors who formed a Viber group to discuss his case and treatment–specifically, the use of the “experimental drug chloroquine” that cured patients in other countries and that which worked on him as well.

From his experience, albeit the physical and mental anguish he endured, Severino declared that Covid-19 need not be a death sentence.

“I am living proof. A combination of good fortune, physical fitness and competent medical treatment probably saved my life,” he stressed.

Do’s and don’ts

Severino futher wrote his takeaways as a Covid-19 survivor, in the hopes they will help others do what is right amid the continuing crisis–be they patients like him or not.

“Transparency is an obligation. While there are good reasons to keep this condition under wraps — there are even privacy laws that can justify it — it’s not fair to anyone who has had close contact with you,” he started on his list.

“This disease need not be so lonely. You’re in isolation in a hospital or at home, with no visitors except frontliners in PPE spacesuits. You can’t see their faces and tell them apart aside from their body shapes. That doesn’t mean you need to feel alone,” he noted.

To those whose family members or friends have been infected, Severino requested, “When reaching out to COVID-19 patients, do so with more than get well messages. Share family news, your playlists, jokes and memes, anything that can offer a respite from the constant reminders of our condition. We do not need more pity.”

Last but not the least, he praised the frontliners whom he regarded as “true heroes.”

“It will be hard to pay them back, but one can pay it forward. If it’s true that I will have antibodies in my blood that can help others fight off infection, I’ll be glad to donate this accidental gift. It’s a small price for all survivors to pay for the chance to see the sun again.”