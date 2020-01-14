Veteran journalist Twink Macaraig passes away

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran journalist Twink Macaraig died on Tuesday after years of battling cancer, according to News5.
In a Facebook post, News5 said Macaraig, one of their television anchors and a columnist of the Philippine Star, has succumbed to cancer.
Colleagues in the media industry and other personalities also expressed their sympathies with Macaraig’s passing.
Farewell, @twinkmac, valiant journalist! Even in illness, she refused to succumb to despair, using her time and talent as a critic of human rights violations, corruption and, abuse. We feel the loss badly. https://t.co/Be3e1m3yvC
— inday espina varona (@indayevarona) January 14, 2020
you fought the good fight @twinkmac https://t.co/xIBcO1GHly
— Pilo Hilbay (@fthilbay) January 14, 2020
RIP @twinkmac I will always remember you for your courage.
— Ces Oreña-Drilon (@cesdrilon) January 14, 2020
You’re in a better place now, @twinkmac. Rest peacefully.
— Theodore Te (@TedTe) January 14, 2020
Macaraig wrote her last column for the Philippine Star on April 28, 2019.
Macaraig served as a part-time member of the faculty of the University of the Philippines College of Mass Communication.
She was also a former vice president of the Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines (FOCAP).
