Veteran journalist Twink Macaraig passes away

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran journalist Twink Macaraig died on Tuesday after years of battling cancer, according to News5.

In a Facebook post, News5 said Macaraig, one of their television anchors and a columnist of the Philippine Star, has succumbed to cancer.

Colleagues in the media industry and other personalities also expressed their sympathies with Macaraig’s passing.

Macaraig wrote her last column for the Philippine Star on April 28, 2019.

Macaraig served as a part-time member of the faculty of the University of the Philippines College of Mass Communication.

She was also a former vice president of the Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines (FOCAP).

