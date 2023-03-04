This is the Veterinarian Licensure Exam Result March 2023 top 10 passers as released by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC).

Professional Regulation Commission conducted the Veterinarian Board Exam at PRC testing centers in NCR, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, Rosales, and Tuguegarao on March 1-3, 2023.

PRC Board of Veterinary Medicine Chairman Ma. Elizabeth D. Callanta and member Maximino M. Montenegro administered the board examinations.

SUMMARY OF EXAM RESULTS

Here are the top 10 passers:

Updating …

VETERINARIAN BOARD EXAM EXAM COVERAGE

The Veterinarian Board Exam February 2023 covered the following topics:

Veterinary Anatomy

Veterinary Physiology

Veterinary Parasitology

Veterinary Pathology

Veterinary Pharmacology

Zootechnics

Veterinary Microbiology and Public Health

Veterinary Medicine and Surgery

TARGET RELEASE DATE

Professional Regulation Commission will release the Veterinarian board exam result within 2 working days after the last day of the examination.

REMINDER

The Veterinarian board exam result may be released by the Professional Regulation Commission earlier or later than the target date without prior notice.

WHEN IS THE NEXT VETERINARIAN BOARD EXAM?

PRC released the 2023 Schedule of Examination through Resolution No. 1589 series of 2022, one month before the end of 2022. Here is the schedule for Veterinarian Board Exam 2023:

Date of Examination Start of Application Deadline of Application September 26-28, 2023 June 26, 2023 August 28, 2023

REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS

Aspiring veterinarians are advised to register online through the official website of PRC and follow the steps in online registration.

Here are the following registration requirements:

Notice of Admission (for identification purposes only)

Duly accomplished Oath Form or “Panunumpa ng Propesyonal”

two pieces of passport-sized ID photos on a white background and with a complete name tag

two sets of documentary stamp

one piece short brown envelope

In addition, successful board examinees shall personally register and sign in the “Roster of Registered Professionals”.