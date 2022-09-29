This is the Veterinarian Licensure Exam Result September 2022 top 10 passers as released by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC).

The board exam results including the list of passers, top 10 passers, top performing and performance of schools, and other announcements related to this will be posted on this website once PRC will release it.

Professional Regulation Commission conducted the Veterinarian Licensure Exam on September 27-29, 2022 at testing centers in NCR, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Koronadal, Legaspi, and Tuguegarao.

PRC Board of Veterinary Medicine Chairman Dr. Ma. Elizabeth D. Callanta and member Dr. Maximino M. Montenegro administered the board examinations.

SUMMARY OF RESULTS

Here are the top 10 passers:

Updating …

EXAM COVERAGE:

Veterinary Anatomy

Veterinary Physiology

Veterinary Parasitology

Veterinary Pathology

Veterinary Pharmacology

Zootechnics

Veterinary Microbiology and Public Health

Veterinary Medicine and Surgery

RELEASE DATE

Professional Regulation Commission is expected to release the Veterinarian Licensure Exam Result within 3 working days after the last day of the examination.

REMINDER

The exam result may be released by the Professional Regulation Commission earlier or later than the target date without prior notice.

Aspiring veterinarians can visit the official website of the Professional Regulation Commission and use the verification page for the results of the board examination passing rate.

Examinees will be required to provide their full name, birthdate, application number, exam name, and date of examination.