Vetter Performs Extraordinarily with Six Wins in the 12th Annual CDMO Leadership Awardsvetter.jpg

Vetter celebrates its second consecutive year earning this award in six categories with three additional honors in the CDMO Leadership Awards

The results reflect the continuous effort taken every day to meet the high expectations and requirements of its customers

Gaining champion status for quality, expertise, and compatibility, reaffirms the performance and the level of service the CDMO is offering

RAVENSBURG, GERMANY – Media OutReach – 29 March 2023 – Vetter, a globally operating Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), earned the esteemed 2023 CDMO Leadership Awards in all six core categories – quality, expertise, reliability, capabilities, compatibility and service. In addition, the company was awarded Champion Status for quality, expertise and compatibility – both recognitions for the second year in a row. In its 12thyear, now dubbed the C D MO Leadership Awards (formally, CMO Leadership Awards) and thus including the important clinical development support companies such as Vetter are offering, these prestigious honors were presented by Outsourced Pharma and supported by Life Science Leader. The choice to rename the award aligns with the fact that successful commercial market supply is often already founded in the early development phases of a drug candidate.

© Vetter Pharma International GmbH: Winning the CDMO Leadership Awards 2023 in all six categories along with Champion status in three for the second consecutive year – establishing credibility and continuity as a leader in the biopharmaceutical industry.

© Vetter Pharma International GmbH: The Vetter team is proud to accept the CDMO Leadership Awards. Those pictured include Guy Doxie, Director Key Account Management, Lars Hahn, Vice President Global Key Account Management, Dr. Claus Feussner, Senior Vice President Development Service, Carsten Press, Senior Vice President Global Sales Organization / Supply Chain Management, Michele Cavalheiro, Key Account Manager and Troy Carpenter, Vice President Key Account Management Executive Expert.

“Our organizational-wide mission is to provide patients around the world with high quality medications,” shared Vetter Managing Director Peter Soelkner. “We support our customers on their challenging path from early clinical development of their injectable drug candidates through regulatory approvals, to commercial production and long-term market supply. Receiving recognition as a leader in expertise, quality, reliability and service, to name a few, attests to the fact that we are meeting our common goals as a company very well.”

“Above all, this prestigious honor indicates that every one of our 6,000 employees brings a mindset driven by service and dedication to work each day – through that, we share a common understanding of unprecedented and robust internal processes,” explained Vetter Managing Director Thomas Otto. “This award is based on customer feedback which proves to us that our processes are working well.”

The CDMO Leadership Awards program offers a unique representation of the service provided to customers, as they are chosen according to customer evaluations of service providers, they have worked with in the past 18 months.

“Congratulations to the 2023 CDMO Leadership Award winners. You served our industry – and patients around the world – through some turbulent and unsettled times and rose above all others in meeting supply-chain and innovation challenges, and effectively advancing new platforms, technologies, and products. An award in any category – capabilities, compatibility, expertise, quality, reliability, and service – is one you and all your customers should be proud of,” says Louis Garguilo, Chief Editor and Conference Chair, Outsourced Pharma.

