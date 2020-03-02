vHopee, a new e-commerce platform, will be launched in Indonesia in March 2020

JAKARTA, Indonesia, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — vHopee, a new e-commerce platform, will be introduced in Indonesia this month.

All products pass through careful screening

vHopee focuses on providing quality products. All the products on vHopee are selected by a professional marketing team based on big data analysis. This allows users to save lots of time on product comparison.

The vHopee marketing director stated: “The vHopee marketing team has spent a lot of time on product selection. The products we provide not only have the best prices, but are also some of the most popular products on the market, including new products in the Indonesian market. We have received a lot of feedback from our customers to help us cover all categories based on big data, and we will be keeping focus on the feedback from our customers to keep providing high quality products and service with a minimal cost.”

The meeting point for global goods

vHopee’s marketing team buys commodities from around the world. The team members come from global leading companies such as Amazon, Wal Mart, Best Buy, and others.

vHopee’s entrance into the Indonesian market will help provide quality products from around the world for their Indonesian customers at better cost and quality.