Vials with blood specimens found along Subic shoreline

SUBIC BAY FREEPORT, Philippines — At least 65 vials containing blood specimens were found along the shoreline of Subic Bay on Saturday, stirring up panic in nearby communities.

In a statement, Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) Chair Wilma Eisma said the vials were inside a plastic container that was discovered by a tourist.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eisma said these vials could be hospital waste that washed ashore, adding that she had instructed the SBMA Law Enforcement Department (LED) to collect and turn over the vials to the SBMA Public Health and Safety Department (PHSD) for proper handling and disposal.

“The SBMA-PHSD will also work with the Department of Health to determine where these blood vials came from” Eisma said.

FEATURED STORIES

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ