“Vic Del Rosario confirms Sarah Geronimo cried at wedding party due to mother gatecrashing”

Vic Del Rosario has spoken on the issue involving VIVA talents and newlyweds Matteo Guidicelli and Sarah Geronimo.

VIVA founder Vic Del Rosario recalled what transpired on the day of Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli’s civil wedding.

Boss Vic, in a phone interview with Raffy Tulfo, spoke on behalf of VIVA talent Matteo Guidicelli against the complaints of Jerry Tamara who appeared on the show.

Sarah, who was with Matteo the entire time, said she was unaware of the punching incident involving the security detail.

The VIVA big boss likewise confirmed that Divine Geronimo indeed gatecrashed the wedding reception, saying Sarah Geronimo was already crying when he got to the Shangri-La at The Fort.

“Nung dumating ako agad-agad si Mommy Divine at si Sarah ang kausap ko. So ‘yung insidente mismo na kinukuwento niya ay wala pa ako roon. Ang alam ko dumating si Mommy Divine dahil nasorpresa, in a way parang nag-gate crash siya roon sa party,” he said.

Biss Vic added: “Nagkaroon ng konting pag-uusap at pagtatalo. I think ang buong eksena na ‘yon, siyempre si Sarah ang apektado at siya ‘yung nasa gitna. Iyak siya nang iyak, ‘yun ang alam kong nangyari.”

According to him, it was the actor who contacted him to act as a middle man on the entire fiasco.

“Si Matteo ang tumawag sa akin dahil siyempre sabi niya baka mabuti ay dumating ka rito at maawat ang gulo. Agad-agad tumakbo ako roon siguro walang 10 or 15 minutes nandoon ako. Naabutan ko sa kuwartong ‘yon ay si Sarah at saka si Mommy Divine at ang kanyang bodyguard,” he said.

He also recalled telling Sarah to leave the place so he will be able to talk things over with her mother.

“Agad-agad sabi ko kay Sarah, lumabas ka kami na lang ni mommy mo ang mag-uusap. Nag-usap kami more than an hour dahil hinihintay ni Mommy Divine ang kanyang asawa na si Delfin para dumating. So hindi ko na alam ang nangyari,” he said.

He went on to explain that Sarah had earlier denied tge bodyguard’s claims that Matteo punched him.

“Pagkatapos noon ay umalis na rin si Sarah kasama ang kanyang asawa, si Matteo, at ang alam ko sumunod ang kanyang bodyguard. Kinabukasan nakausap ko si Sarah, wala siyang nakita at wala siyang alam na sinuntok na bodyguard daw ni Matteo,” he said.

“Ayon kay Sarah, hindi totoo ‘yon, walang baril, wala lahat, wala siyang nadinig. So ‘yun lang ang masasabi ko. Kasi kami ni Mommy Divine all the time nasa kuwarto kami nag-uusap,” he added.

He continued: “Noong time na ‘yon parang hysterical, siyempre marami siyang galit na sinasabi. Ako naman siyempre binibigyan ko siya ng time na ilabas niya ang kanyang sama ng loob,” he said.



Boss Vic said he had to tell Mommy Divine — who was unwelcoming of Sarah and Matteo’s union — to accept her daughter’s decision to get married.

“Sabi ko, ‘Mommy, nag-asawa na. Desisyon ni Sarah at Matteo ‘yun, so pagbigyan na natin.’ Siguro a typical mother na nagulat, nabigla ‘yun ang reaksiyon niya nung time na ‘yun. Pero tingin ko it’s just a matter of time ay maayos lahat ‘yan. So ang pakiusap ko rito parang ‘yung insidente na ‘yun about Sarah and Matteo ay personal,” he said.

The talent manager also said he believes that it was natural for Guidicelli to react the way he did, noting the bodyguard intruded the conversation between the couple in the first place.

“So kung mayroon man nangyayari, ang alam ko noong pumapasok ang bodyguard ni Sarah sa room. Siyempre bilang asawa ang sabi ni Matteo ay ‘hayaan mo muna kaming makapag-usap’. I think ‘yon lang. Hindi siya nakapasok sa room na magkasama ang mag-asawa,” he said.

During the same interview, Jeffrey Tamara reiterated that he wasn’t spreading rumors. Instead, he was just following orders from Mrs. Geronimo, whom he considers his boss since she was paying his salary.