“Vice-Anne starrer ‘The Mall The Merrier’ crosses 100-M mark”
On Monday, December 27, Vice Ganda has revealed the gross earnings of his Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) entry The Mall The Merrier just two days after it hit cinemas.
“100 million thank yous,” he said.
The comedian, who has been consistently promoting on It’s Showtime, encouraged moviegoers who are looking for a ‘feel-good’ film to make sure to see it first.
“Sa isang buong taon wala tayong ginawa sa buong taon kundi magtrabaho. Number 1 ang masaya. Dun tayo. Ang The Mall, The Merrier feel good movie,” he said.
In the same episode of the long-running variety show, Vice Ganda teased those who have been wanting to see Ion Perez’s abs to see the film for them to get a glimpse of it on the big screen.
“Sa mga naghahanap ng pictures ni Ion na may abs, panoorin niyo ang The Mall, The Merrier kasi nagkalat ang abs niya dun. Isang buong pelikula na hubad siya! Wala siyang damit, boxers lang siya!”
The Mall The Merrier is still showing in cinemas nationwide.