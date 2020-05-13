“Vice Ganda, Angel Locsin and more express gratitude to Congress following filing of bill allowing ABS-CBN to operate”

Vice Ganda and Angel Locsin are only a few of the many celebrities who thanked the Congress for filing a bill allowing ABS-CBN to operate again.

Following the filing of a bill allowing ABS-CBN to operate until October 31, 2020, various Kapamilya celebrities and media personalities expressed on social media their gratitude to House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano for the decision of the Congress made earlier today, May 13.

Among the Kapamilya celebs and media personalities who thanked the House of Representatives were Vice Ganda, Angel Locsin, Kathryn Bernardo, Bianca Gonzalez, and Chie Filomeno.

Vice Ganda wrote: “Maraming Salamat sa Kongreso! Malaking bagay po ito. Maraming salamat ulit!

Angel Locsin, on the other hand, said: “Thank you Cong. Alan Cayetano and congress for giving us a fair chance in court without shutting us down. Praying that the outcome will favor the Filipino people and enabling us to help during this crisis.”

“Right now, thankfully, Speaker Cayetano files a bill granting ABS-CBN provisional authority. Here’s to hoping things get better from here,” Kathryn Bernardo said.

Maraming maraming salamat @alanpcayetano God bless you brother. — kim atienza (@kuyakim_atienza) May 13, 2020

Maraming Salamat sa Kongreso!!!!! Malaking bagay po ito. Maraming salamat ulit!!!! — jose marie viceral (@vicegandako) May 13, 2020

Thank you!!!! ❤️💚💙 — Chienna Filomeno (@ChieFilomeno) May 13, 2020

According to Cong. Cayetano, ABS-CBN may be back on air by June.