“Vice Ganda donates relief packs to 850 families in Quezon City”

Vice Ganda’s relief drive was part of his post-birthday celebration.

It may have been almost a week since Vice Ganda marked his 44th birthday celebration, but the It’s Showtime host continues the celebration by sharing his blessings in life amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Twitter, ABS-CBN News’ MJ Felipe shared photos of the Unkabogable Star’s post-birthday celebration — a relief drive in not just one but two barangays in Quezon City.

The award-winning comedian, who handed relief packs to 850 families in Brgy. South Triangle and Brgy. Paligsahan, donated contained canned goods, rice, noodles, soaps, among others.

LOOK: Vice Ganda had a post-birthday celebration by handing food packs to 850 families in two baranggays in Quezon City – Barangay South Triangle and Barangay Paligsahan. Each pack contains canned goods, rice, noodles, soaps and other essential items. pic.twitter.com/yHXhGz6c38 — MJ Felipe (@mjfelipe) April 4, 2020

As of writing, the Philippines has already recorded 3,094 COVID-19 cases, with 144 deaths and 57 recoveries.