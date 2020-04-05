“Vice Ganda donates relief packs to 850 families in Quezon City”

Trending Now

Vice Ganda’s relief drive was part of his post-birthday celebration.

It may have been almost a week since Vice Ganda marked his 44th birthday celebration, but the It’s Showtime host continues the celebration by sharing his blessings in life amid the COVID-19 pandemic.  

On Twitter, ABS-CBN News’ MJ Felipe shared photos of the Unkabogable Star’s post-birthday celebration — a relief drive in not just one but two barangays in Quezon City. 

The award-winning comedian, who handed relief packs to 850 families in Brgy. South Triangle and Brgy. Paligsahan, donated contained canned goods, rice, noodles, soaps, among others. 

As of writing, the Philippines has already recorded 3,094 COVID-19 cases, with 144 deaths and 57 recoveries. 

