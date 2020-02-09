“Vice Ganda enjoys the beach with boyfriend Ion Perez”

Vice Ganda and Ion Perez are having a romantic getaway.

Vice Ganda took some time off his busy schedule and went on a romantic getaway with his boyfriend Ion Perez.

The comedian then shared sweet photos of themselves enjoying a serene and pristine beach on Instagram.

“When LOVE wins we win,” Vice captioned.

Netizens loved their quick vacation and expressed that they deserve some days off before returning to their hectic schedule including hosting in It’s Showtime where their romance bloomed.

Vice and Ion’s celebrity friends also couldn’t help but comment on how sweet they are.

Bea Alonzo described the moment as ‘dreamy’ and celebrity doctor Vicki Belo said, “Awww. You two inspire everyone to believe in true love.”

“I can’t even deal w these pics love is EVERYWHERE not just the air,” KC Concepcion said.



Ion had always been vocal about his feelings for the Unkabogable Star and the latter only confirmed his relationship with him in November 2019. Back then, Vice shared that they have been dating for a year already.

Since then, Vice gradually opened up his private love life with his ‘little ponies’ and updating them with some of their photos taken from their vacation.

Prior to their beach getaway, the couple went to Taiwan to celebrate the holidays.