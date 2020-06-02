“Vice Ganda extends gratitude to house members who expressed support for ABS-CBN”

Vice Ganda believes the people whom these lawmakers represent would vote for them in the next elections because they supported ABS-CBN.

Comedian Vice Ganda took to Twitter to thank the members of the House of Representatives who expressed their support for ABS-CBN in a bid to have another 25-year franchise.

“Maraming salamat sa mga Kongresista na nagpahayag ng kanilang suporta sa ABS CBN, sa mga manggagawa nito at sa mga serbisyong naiibibigay nito sa bansa,” he wrote.

The It’s Showtime host went on to say that he is certain that the people from the respective districts whom these lawmakers represent would definitely vote for them in the next elections because of their decision to show support for the leading entertainment network.

He said: “Sigurado po akong ipinagmamalaki kayo ng mga distritong kinakatawan ninyo. Iboboto nila kayo ulit porshur!”

See his tweet below:

Maraming salamat sa mga Konggresista na nagpahayag ng kanilang suporta sa ABS CBN, sa mga manggagawa nito at sa mga serbisyong naiibibigay nito sa bansa. Sigurado po akong ipinagmamalaki kayo ng mga distritong kinakatawan ninyo. Iboboto nila kayo ulit porshur!!! — jose marie viceral (@vicegandako) June 1, 2020

Among the lawmakers who filed bills seeking to grant ABS-CBN another 25-year franchise were Rep. Loren Legarda, Rep. Vilma Santos-Recto, Rep. Sol Aragones, Rep. Joy Myra Tambunting, Rep. Micaela Vialogo, and Rep. Baby Arenas.