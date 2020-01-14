“Vice Ganda furious over face mask overpricing”

Vice Ganda expressed his frustration over the overpricing of face mask amid Taal ashfall.

“Napakasama nung mga nagtaas ng presyo ng face masks sa kasagsagan ng ash fall. Naunawaan ko naman ang Law of Demand and Supply sa Economics nung nag aaral ako. Pero ung iapply mo to sa gitna ng kalamidad e sobrang demonyo! (sic)” Vice tweeted.

Meanwhile, actress Jennica Garcia-Uytingco also shared the same sentiment and pleaded sellers of face masks to be considerate at these trying times.

“Ang feed ko sa Facebook maya’t maya may boosted post pa na may available N95 mask sa kanila sa halagang P200 eh nasa P40/P50 lamang ang halaga nito. Kapwa natin kababayan ang nangangailangan ng tulong bakit kailangan abusuhin ang kahinaan ng mga kapwa natin Pilipino. Hindi ito ang oras para magdamot. Mahabag naman kahit kaunti,” Jennica said.

Demand for face masks rose following the ashfall from Taal Volcano, which spread across the provinces and Metro Manila.