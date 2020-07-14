“Vice Ganda lauds ‘Brave 11’: ‘Habambuhay namin kayong ipagdiriwang’”

Vice Ganda, together with his co-hosts on It’s Showtime, expressed their gratitude to the 11 lawmakers who voted in favor of ABS-CBN’s broadcast franchise renewal.

Comedian Vice Ganda celebrated the move of the 11 lawmakers in Congress who voted in favor of the renewal of ABS-CBN’s broadcast franchise. He lauded them on It’s Showtime last Monday, July 13.

“Gusto lang po namin linawin na lahat po ng mga manonood natin, lahat po nang mga pumasok dito na galing sa iba’t ibang barangay at distrito ay chineck namin kung ang kanilang mga congressmen ay pasok doon sa 11 na mga kaibigan namin. Charot,” joked Vice as he opened the long-running variety show’s segment called Super FiestStars.

According to Vice, he and his ‘Showtime’ family will forever celebrate on the show what the lawmakers had done for his home network.

He said: “Mabuhay ang 11 mambabatas! Habambuhay namin kayong ipagdiriwang!”

Leaving a few words for the rest of the members of who voted to deny the franchise renewal of the media giant, he stated: “Dun sa 70, ituloy-tuloy natin ang palabas.”

Dubbed the “Brave 11,” the representatives who stood with ABS-CBN were Bienvenido Abante Jr, Manila 6th District; Carlos Isagani Zarate, Bayan Muna party-list; Christopher De Venecia, Pangasinan 4th District; Edward Vera Perez Maceda, Manila 4th District; Gabriel Bordado Jr, Camarines Sur 3rd District; Jose “Ping-Ping” Tejada, North Cotabato 3rd District; Lianda Bolilia, Batangas 4th District; Mujiv Hataman, Basilan; Sol Aragones, Laguna 3rd District; Stella Luz Quimbo, Marikina 2nd District; at Vilma Santos-Recto, Batangas 6th District.

Watch the video below:

[embedded content]

The decision to deny ABS-CBN a broadcast franchise last Friday, July 10, comes after twelve grueling hearings in Congress over the past two months.

ABS-CBN has stopped broadcast operations since May 5, 2020, following a cease and desist order from the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC).