“Vice Ganda on denial of ABS-CBN’s franchise: ‘Tungkol ito sa ating lahat’”

Vice Ganda believes the denial of a broadcast franchise for ABS-CBN is more than just the network’s fight.

It has been a tough past couple of hours for the employees of ABS-CBN as the media giant’s broadcast franchise application has been denied by the Congress on Friday, July 10. And its on-cam talents — including comedian Vice Ganda — couldn’t be any sadder for the network he considers home.

The 44-year-old Kapamilya personality, who was at a caravan supporting the franchise renewal of ABS-CBN when the Congress decided upon the fate of the network — shared in an interview with ABS-CBN News’ Mario Dumaual why it’s more than just the network’s fight.

“Buhay natin ‘to. Buhay ko, buhay niyo, buhay ng audience, buhay ng madlang people, buhay ng mga Kapamilya, buhay nating mga Pilipino. Buhay natin ito,” he said.

Citing the various aspects ABS-CBN has been in the service of the Filipino throughout the years, he said: “Ang ABS-CBN, ang serbisyong ibinigay niya ay naging malaking bahagi ng araw-araw na buhay ng mga Pilipino. Napakalaking bahagi.”

He added: “Tungkol ito sa ating lahat. Hindi ito tungkol lang sa mga taga-ABS-CBN, sa mga artista. Tungkol ito sa ating lahat. Tungkol ito sa buhay natin.”

The decision to deny ABS-CBN a broadcast franchise comes after twelve hearings in Congress over the past two months.

ABS-CBN has stopped broadcast operations since May 5, 2020 following a cease and desist order from the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC).