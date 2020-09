“Vice Ganda on ‘having it all’: ‘No one can say na nasa akin na ang lahat’”

It may seem like he already has it all. But Vice Ganda, despite his already stable career and successful personal life, still has wishes in life, he shared during his guest appearance on Jaya’s online show “Straight Talk” over the weekend.

“‘Yong chikang nasa iyo na ang lahat. That’s so untrue,” said the “It’s Showtime” host. “Marami akong mayroon, marami akong natanggap, marami akong pag-aari. Pero for me no one can say na nasa akin na ang lahat. As long as we are alive, mayroon tayong hinahanap at kailangang mangyari ‘yon. Kasi kapag wala na tayong hinahanap, nawawalan ng excitement ang buhay, ng essence ang life.”

“At saka ‘yung mawawalan tayo ng pananampalataya kapag wala na tayong pangangailangan. ‘Yun ang lagi niyong sinasabi sa akin ni Regine (Velasquez) tuwing nag-uusap tayo. Gusto ni Lord na nangangailangan tayo sa Kaniya at pinupuntahan natin Siya at humihiling tayo sa Kaniya kasi ‘yun ‘yung power Niya at koneksiyon natin sa isa’t isa,” he added.

He said that among his wishes for himself is to have a longer life so he could continue to entertain people.

“Marami ‘yung tinatanong, ‘yung ano pa ang gusto kong mangyari? First, I want to be healthier. I want to live longer. I want to be given more opportunities to entertain people. Kasi wala sa akin ‘yon. Sa ating lahat, wala sa atin ‘yung kasiguraduhan na magagawa pa ba natin ito bukas, hindi ba? … Wala tayo nun ‘yung kasiguruhan,” said Vice.

Aside from himself, Vice also has wishes for his family.

“Gusto kong makasama ang pamilya ko nang masayang-masaya. Kasi for now hindi natin sila nakakasama,” said Vice. “At saka my family is not perfect. Maraming flaws ang family ko. Hindi porket marami kayong pera, maayos ang bahay niyo ay maganda ang pamilya niyo, hindi.”

“My family is not perfect at sana mangyari in the future sana mas maging masaya ang pamilya ko at mas maging maayos ang mga isyu sa loob ng pamilya namin. Kasi we are a normal family and it’s an imperfect family,” he added.

Watch the full episode below: