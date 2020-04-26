“Vice Ganda proud of frontliner sister: ‘Araw-araw mas ipinagmamalaki kita'”

Vice Ganda wrote a message for his sister who is a doctor.

Vice Ganda took to Instagram to express his appreciation for his sister, Dr. Ma.Cristina B. Viceral, who is currently a frontliner battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

On his Instagram page, the comedian penned a heartfelt and an emotional message for Cristina.

“I have always been proud of you. Pero ngayon nakakaiyak ang pagiging proud ko sa’yo. Araw-araw natatakot ako para sa’yo. Pero araw araw mas ipinagmamalaki kita. Mula pa sa pagaaral ng Medisina hanggang ngayon na Doktor ka na ay kitang kita ko ang mga pagsasakripisyo mo,” Vice wrote.

The It’s Showtime host relayed that he is in awe that his sister gets to take care of many people as we confront the health crisis.

“Dati sabi mo ang dahilan kaya gusto mong magdoktor kasi gusto mo lang alagaan ang lalamunan at boses ko. Pero ngayon ang mundo na ang inaalagaan mo. Ang galing!” he stated.

READ: Vice Ganda donates relief packs to 850 families in Quezon City

He added, “Mabuhay ka! Patnubayan ka ng Diyos! Madlang People, siya po ang Ate at kayamanan ko si Dra. Ma.Cristina B. Viceral.”