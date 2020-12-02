“Vice Ganda reacts to ABS-CBN Christmas ID: ‘Sasamahan kita sa iyong pagbangon’ “

Read Vice Ganda’s message for ABS-CBN.

Vice Ganda took to social media to share his thoughts after the Christmas ID of ABS-CBN titled “Ikaw Ang Liwanag At Ligaya” was released on Tuesday, December 1.

The It’s Showtime host wrote: “Dear ABS-CBN, Saksi ako sa dami ng iyong pinagdaanan ngayong taon. Pinahirapan ka. Binugbog. Pinagtulungan. Patuloy na sinipa habang duguang nakahandusay. Pinipilit kitilin ang buhay. Naghingalo ngunit di namatay.”

Vice remarked that amid the hardships, he will stand by ABS-CBN.

“Sasamahan kita sa iyong pagbangon. Sa iyong pagpapalakas. At sa muli mong paglipad. Binabati kita! Kahit na binalot ka ng dilim ay patuloy kang nagniningning! Mahal na mahal kita!” he said.

It can be recalled that in July, the House committee denied ABS-CBN a new franchise, which shu tdown its broadcast operations on television and radio. Thousands of employees were retrenched following the shutdown.

The “Liwanag at Ligaya” Christmas ID of ABS-CBN features the stars and the management of the network. It also highlighted the stories of many Filipinos whose lives were affected because of the pandemic and the calamities this year.

The Christmas station ID has already gained more than 2.6 million views on Facebook and almost 1.5 million views on YouTube as of this writing.

