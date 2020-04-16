“Vice Ganda seeks help in reporting accounts stealing content from Ion Perez’s vlog channel”

Vice Ganda has sought the help of his fans in reporting accounts stealing content from the vlog channel of his partner, Ion Perez.

The comedian-television host made the request on Twitter on Wednesday, April 15, as he aired his frustration over accounts grabbing content from Ion’s YouTube channel without his permission.

“Nakakaloka naman ‘yung iba na nagnanakaw nung buong video tapos pino-post sa channel nila na parang content nila! Hay!” he said.

“I’m asking help from my Little Ponies. Please report naman ‘yung mga magnanakaw ng content ng channel ni Ion,” he added.

Ion, who first rose to fame as “Kuya Escort” in ABS-CBN’s noontime program “ It’s Showtime “, launched his vlog channel last March.

As of writing, his YouTube channel has nearly 100,000 subscribers.