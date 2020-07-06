“Vice Ganda seeks prayer and support from fans as ABS-CBN franchise bid continues”

Vice Ganda turned to his fans to seek prayer and support for the renewal of ABS-CBN’s broadcast franchise.

Comedian Vice Ganda sought the support of his fans — dubbed “Little Ponies” — to offer prayer and support for his home network as the media giant’s franchise bid continues.

With the fate of ABS-CBN’s franchise renewal to be decided upon this week, Vice Ganda sought the help of his fans to show support for the company he considers home.

Thanking his followers for the support they have given for the past couple of years, he wrote: “To my Little Ponies, maraming salamat sa pagmamahal at suporta na ibinigay niyo sa akin ng buong puso sa loob ng maraming panahon. Kasama ko kayo sa kabuuan ng aking karera.”

He went on: “Ngayon ay matindi ang pinagdadaanan ng aking tahanang ABS-CBN. Nais ko muling humingi ng sa inyo ng suporta. Samahan niyo kaming manalangin na ang Kongreso ay bigyan ng ang Kapamilya network ng prangkisa upang maipagpatuloy ang serbisyo sa mga Pilipino.”

On why ABS-CBN deserves another franchise, he added: “Kailangang-kailangan namin ang mga dasal ninyo. Para sa ating lahat ang laban na ito. Maraming salamat.”

To my Little Ponies. pic.twitter.com/KCzrTCFWgD — jose marie viceral (@vicegandako) July 5, 2020