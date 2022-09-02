Vice Ganda Slams News5 Over Fake Issue with Marian Rivera

Vice Ganda Slams Report of News5 About His Alleged Issue with Marian River

The Unkabogable star Vice Ganda took twitter to slam the report of News5 about his allegedly issue with Kapuso actress Marian Rivera.

According to the now-deleted report, Marian and he had a fight that ended when they ran into each other at a party. According to the story, their argument began when the comedian questioned the Kapuso actress’s grammar.

The report also includes a video of Vice acting adorably kind toward Marian when the comedian spotted her. Vice, though, disputes that he and Marian had a problem.

“Ha??????!!!!!!!!!!! San galing ang balitang to?????? Nagkaissue kami? Iringan??!!!!! Pauso! Yuck! Super yuck! Mema???!!!” Vice said.

“Super kadiri yung mga balitang mema! Eeeooooowwwwww!!!! Clickbait???!!!! Fake news????!!!! T*E!” he added in her Twitter post.

Gretchen Ho, a News5 reporter who broke the news, responded. Ho assured Vice that they will look into the alleged complaint and forward the findings to their producers.

It appears that Vice did not enjoy MJ Marfori’s response to him as an entertainment journalist for TV5. Marfori denied authorship of the alleged News5 report.

It should be noted that Vice is the focus of the aforementioned station because TV5, which owns News5, is now broadcasting his show It’s Showtime. Marian hasn’t yet issued a formal denial on whether or not Vice and she had a relationship.

READ ALSO: Chavit Singson, Manny Pacquiao Reconcile After Months of Feud

What are your thoughts on this article? Just feel free to leave your reactions in the comment section.

Thank you for taking the time to read this. We aim to give the freshest and in-demand content to our visitors. Come back next time at NewsFeed for more updated news.