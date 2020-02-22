Vice President Robredo’s mother passes away

MANILA, Philippines — Salvacion Santo Tomas Gerona, the mother of Vice President Leni Robredo, died at 7:27 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, according to a post on the Vice President’s Facebook timeline.

Salvacion Gerona, who was an English professor at the Universidad de Santa Isabel in Naga, was the wife of Naga Regional Trial Court Judge Antonio Nicomedes Gerona Sr., who died on Oct. 13, 2013.

The Vice President her mother’s wake would start at 4 p.m, Sunday, Feb. 23, at the Eternal Chapels and Mortuary, Eternal Gardens, Balatas Road, Naga City.

“Thank you to everyone who offered prayers and sent condolences. Funeral details will be announced in the next days,” the Vice President said.

Mommy breathed her last at 7:27 tonight, February 22. Wake will start at 4pm tomorrow, Sunday, February 23, at the… Posted by Leni Gerona Robredo on Saturday, February 22, 2020

Last Jan. 24, Robredo posted this on Facebook: “Rushed home to Naga this afternoon for my Mom who turned for the worst. Please help me pray that she pulls through this.”

She did not indicate her mother’s illness.

Rushed home to Naga this afternoon for my Mom who turned for the worst. Please help me pray that she pulls through this. Posted by Leni Gerona Robredo on Friday, January 24, 2020

On Jan. 25, she had another post, saying: “Thank you all for your prayers. My mom was able to survive a most difficult day. Although she’s still on ventilator, she’s much better today and her vital signs have improved. Still praying for her complete healing.”

Thank you all for your prayers. My mom was able to survive a most difficult day. Although she’s still on ventilator,… Posted by Leni Gerona Robredo on Friday, January 24, 2020

