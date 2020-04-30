“Vicki Belo defends Julia Barretto for not wearing a bra at home”

Vicki Belo also pointed out the medical benefits when a woman is not wearing a bra.

Vicki Belo expressed support for Julia Barretto who chose not to wear a bra at home. The renowned dermatologist took to Instagram to defend Julia after the actress was criticized by some netizens.

In an Instagram post, VickI said, “@JuliaBarretto’s post got some negative comments when she posted a photo of her lounging at home braless. I think Julia is right. Sometimes, it’s better not to wear a bra if you’re just lounging around the house, and especially if your breasts are not over a B cup or are not sagging.”

Vicki also pointed out the medical benefits when a woman is not wearing a bra.

She relayed, “Not wearing a bra allows for better blood circulation especially in the lung and breast area. Secondly, bra straps can be pressing on the area between the shoulder and the neck leading to neck pain.” #LetTheBreastsBreahe.”

Previously, Julia admitted that she is more comfortable not wearing a bra. In an interview on Tonight With Boy Abunda, the actress revealed that she prefers wearing nipple tape at times because of her small breast size.

“Hindi talaga kumportable magsuot ng bra. Ako naman din naman, walang kakapitan yung bra… nagta-try naman yung bra ko e pero wala talaga siyang makapitan,” she honestly explained.