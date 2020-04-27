“Vickie Rushton encourages Pinoys to study TESDA Online programs”

Beauty queen and former PBB housemate Vickie Rushton recently finished several certification courses through TESDA’s online program.

With people coping with being on home quarantine for the past six weeks, Vickie Rushton took to Instagram to share how she has been spending her time productively this past month. The 27-year-old actress shared on her Instagram account last April 26 that she recently completed two online courses from The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority. On their official website, TESDA is described as the government agency tasked to manage and supervise technical education and skills development (TESDA) in the Philippines.

She wrote,

“Earlier today, I finished my third online course. It feels so good to do something productive while on quarantine.

Last April 13, I enrolled myself in the TESDA Online Program (TOP). TOP offers 68 online courses for free and they are all self-paced. I took courses under Agriculture, Entrepreneurship and 21st Century Skills. The topics in these courses are so useful and timely. Since I love gardening, it broadened my knowledge about growing plants and the importance of having a sustainable garden or ‘survival garden’ in our backyards. I’m also sharing some notes under Managing Your Personal Finances. Since the ECQ has been extended until May 15, I thought of sharing this with you.

Enrollment is quick and easy. Just go to e-tesda.gov.ph. May certificate din after!”