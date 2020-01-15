“Vickie Rushton writes heartfelt message for Jason Abalos on his birthday”

Vickie Rushton shares what she admires most about Jason Abalos.

Vickie Rushton took to social media to write a message for her boyfriend Jason Abalos on his birthday.

“Happy happy birthday to my best friend. Thank you for making me happy and for all the silly things that you do to make me laugh,” she penned.

The beauty queen added that what she admires most about Jason is the way he cares for others.

“You have so much goodness in your heart, baba. I love you and your big heart,” she stated.

Vickie Rushton: ‘Wala sa akin ang susuko’

The couple have been together for many years since meeting in 2010.