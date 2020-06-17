“Vico Sotto marks birthday, reveals wish”

Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto is celebrating his birthday on Wednesday, June 17.

On Facebook, the son of ace comedian Vic Sotto and veteran actress Coney Reyes, who turned 31, thanked his well-wishers as he asked those who wish to send him gifts to instead buy food packs for the needy.

“Pwede nyo i-drop off sa RED (Rescue Emergency Disaster Training Center) o sa mayor’s office; kung ano ang mas convenient,” he said.

He also asked his supporters to refrain from organizing a surprise party for him, amid the community quarantine that prohibits mass gatherings to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“Pakiusap na wala munang celebration o surprise party. Hindi naman ako mahilig sa party at higit pa rito, bawal pa ang mga mass gathering… buhay na buhay pa si COVID-19 mga kaibigan!” he said.

“Papunta na po akong opis ngayon. Kung may binabalak kayo, itigil niyo na yan!” he added.