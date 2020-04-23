Vico Sotto ‘thankful’ no lewd background in latest online conference

MANILA, Philippines – It appears that Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto was well aware of the not-safe-for-work (NSFW) background that popped out in one of his online conferences with reporters.

In a tweet on Thursday, Pasig’s chief executive said that he talked with various government officials and experts on how to prepare for the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, where work and other establishments resume operation.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Sotto left a parting note, thanking that the previous incident did not happen again.

“Zoom Conference with Sen. Win (Gatchalian), mayors, and policy experts. Discussion centered on ECQ exit strategy. Kailangan maayos ang plano–mula transportasyon hanggang testing (We need to fix all plans, from transportation to mass testing),” he said.

FEATURED STORIES

“P.s. Thankfully, this Zoom Conference, walang participant na nag-background ng naka-BOLD (Thankfully, this Zoom Conference, there is no participant whose background has bold images),” he said in jest.

#atm. Zoom Conference with Sen. Win, mayors, and policy experts. Discussion centered on ECQ exit strategy. Kailangan maayos ang plano- mula transportasyon hanggang testing. P.s. Thankfully, this Zoom Conference, walang participant na nag-background ng naka-BOLD. pic.twitter.com/dlu3ryUDa2 — Vico Sotto (@VicoSotto) April 23, 2020 ADVERTISEMENT

The infamous NSFW incident happened during Sotto’s video conference with foreign correspondents and other local-based reporters about the status of the city’s fight against COVID-19. Naturally, the conference attracted a lot of reporters, given that Pasig is being hailed for its resilience in fighting the pandemic.

But unfortunately, a person who joined the video conference was apparently using a background of a working yet naked male, whose private parts were just hidden by his desk.

Of course, the incident made it all the way to the internet, with people sharing it and repurposing it as memes on social media. It also landed on the pages of satirical and online magazine sites, as Sotto looked like he was trying to control his emotions, avoiding a burst of laughter.

As of writing, Sotto’s post has garnered over 1,000 comments, including that of celebrity Angel Locsin who said that she was shocked over what transpired.

Hindi ko kinaya yung interview! ADVERTISEMENT — Angel Locsin (@143redangel) April 23, 2020

Video conferencing has been the way for Filipinos — including government officials — to communicate especially with physical distancing measures and travel restrictions in place due to the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) over Luzon and other areas.

As of now, the national government has yet to decide if the ECQ would be extended, as COVID-19 cases are still on the rise. The Pasig City Public Information Office said that the city currently has 274 infected patients, 49 of which died while 63 recovered.

The Department of Health said that there are now 6,981 patients infected with the coronavirus nationwide, of which 462 have died and 722 have recovered.

Worldwide, over 2.62 million individuals have been infected, while 182,907 have died from the disease and 708,160 have recovered from it.

Edited by JPV

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ