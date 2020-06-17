Vico Sotto’s birthday wish: Give a food pack to the needy

MANILA, Philippines — Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto has one birthday wish as he turned 31 Wednesday— give a grocery food package to the needy.

In a Twitter post, Sotto said those who wish to give a grocery package to the needy may drop it to the mayor’s office.

“Maraming salamat po sa lahat ng bumati at sa mga babati pa lang!” Sotto said.

(Thank you to those who sent greetings and are planning to greet me!)

“Sa mga nagtatanong kung ano ang gusto kong regalo, bumili na lang po kayo ng grocery foodpack at ipamigay sa nangangailangan,” he added.

(To those asking what I want as a gift, you may buy a grocery food pack and give it to those who need it.)

Maraming salamat po sa lahat ng bumati at sa mga babati pa lang! Sa mga nagtatanong kung ano ang gusto kong regalo, bumili na lang po kayo ng grocery foodpack at ipamigay sa nangangailangan (pwede nyo i-drop off sa RED o sa mayor’s office; kung ano ang mas convenient) (1 of 2) — Vico Sotto (@VicoSotto) June 17, 2020

The Pasig mayor also asked not to throw him any celebration or surprise party since gatherings are still prohibited in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Pakiusap na wala munang celebration o surprise party. Hindi naman ako mahilig sa party at mas mahalaga pa rito, bawal pa ang mga gathering.. buhay na buhay pa si Covid mga kaibigan! Papunta na po akong opis ngayon. May binabalak kayo itigil niyo na yan!” Sotto said.

(Please, no celebration nor a surprise party yet. I’m not fond of parties anyway and more importantly, gatherings are still not allowed. COVID is still very much alive. I’m on the way to the office now. To those who are planning to throw a party, you may stop now!)

Mass gatherings are still not allowed even as Metro Manila remained under general community quarantine (GCQ) until June 30.

