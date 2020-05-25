Victims of ‘sex for pass’ scheme in checkpoints have to come out in open court — PNP

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine National Police chief Gen. Archie Gamboa on Monday said that victims of alleged “sex-for-pass” scheme in quarantine checkpoints would have to come out in open court so that complaints may be prosecuted against the perpetrators.

In a interview with ABS-CBN News Channel, Gamboa said that proceedings for administrative charges against cops who man the checkpoints, which will be filed by the PNP itself, may not be open to the public, but added this is not the case for criminal charges where the victim has to be presented in court.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But necessarily, the victim has to come out in open court… Kapag criminal kasi (if it’s a criminal case), the victim has to be presented to the court unless merong ibang ebidensya na pwede siyang hindi na (there is evidence so that she may be allowed to not be) present so that the case can be prosecuted,” added Gamboa.

“We understand the predicament that they (victims) have pero in any case that we want to pursue, there must be available witnesses to witness. Kapag ganito kasi (If the case is like this), it’s a crime done privately between the accused and the victim,” he also said.

FEATURED STORIES

Earlier, a woman claimed in a news report that she was sexually abused by a policeman in exchange for passage to a quarantine checkpoint set up by law enforcers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Gamboa said he will direct the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) to communicate with the news website that reported about the alleged ordeal of the woman to encourage her to come out so that charges can be filed against the accused officer.

“Ito ‘yung promise ko sa kanya (This is my promise to her), we will keep it confidential in terms of administrative [cases] pero pagdating sa (but when it comes to) court, I cannot totally promise na hindi siya pwede i-present sa court because it might be vital for the prosecution of the case,” he said.

Nevertheless, Gamboa said the PNP will look at other ways on how to keep the confidentiality of the woman for the pursuit of the criminal charges.

If she is not comfortable with the CIDG, she will then be referred to the Women and Children Protection Center of the PNP, said Gamboa.

He added that if the woman’s claim is found to be true, then it will be a basis for the dismissal of the accused policeman.

Earlier, Gamboa also urged victims to file complaints against policemen involved in the alleged scheme, saying the PNP “takes these allegations seriously.”

ADVERTISEMENT

EDV

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

The Inquirer Foundation supports our healthcare frontliners and is still accepting cash donations to be deposited at Banco de Oro (BDO) current account #007960018860 or donate through PayMaya using this link .

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ