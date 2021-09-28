Victor Smorgon Group Invests in Crypto Asset Investment Platform Zerocap

Move Aims to Increase Diversification and Exposure to Technologies of the Future

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Australian-based family office of the Smorgon family, Victor Smorgon Group (VSG) has today announced that it has taken an equity stake in leading crypto asset investment platform Zerocap. Facilitating the family’s first investment in the asset class in 2020, VSG has closely followed the firm’s growth, ultimately investing to capture upside in an agile business that is leading the rapidly expanding crypto sector.

The investment followed a comprehensive due diligence process before capital was allocated with Zerocap. The team at VSG were particularly impressed by the exceptional team with a cross-section of blockchain experts and institutional portfolio managers, comprehensive custodial and insurance arrangements, and wide variety of unique funds and tailored products offered by the structured solutions desk.

Peter Edwards, MD, Victor Smorgon Group: “Once we realised we wanted exposure to the asset class, we searched globally for a solution that could mirror our internal compliance processes for investing, and found Zerocap to be amongst the leaders in their field, and fortuitously, local. The crypto world is difficult to navigate, given its infancy, and the solution Zerocap implemented for our group gave us comfort to recommend their services to other family offices interested in beginning an investment journey. We are really happy to be joining Zerocap and look forward to working together for the business’s exciting future.”

Ryan McCall, CEO, Zerocap: “Having VSG on board has enabled us to move swiftly, and realise our growth plans sooner than we anticipated. Institutional investors are beginning to realise the benefits to a portfolio that sensible exposure to crypto assets offers, being non-correlated and providing greater risk-adjusted returns. The next decade is set to see an explosion of innovation and creative disruption that will benefit those investors willing to embrace these changes.”

On September 1st, Zerocap launched its first wholesale fund providing pure Bitcoin exposure, seeded with a material cornerstone investment from the family. This will be the first of many offerings the team plan to introduce, including a fund that reduces volatility and drawdown, and a market-timing fund utilising on-chain data to maximise returns.

Digital currencies provide access to a totally new asset class to invest in with considerable upside. Investment in crypto assets provides VSG exposure to blockchain technology as it moves into the mainstream.

About Zerocap

Zerocap is Australia’s only full-service crypto platform, providing unique investment products and secure custody to forward-thinking investors and institutions globally.

Zerocap brings a deep understanding of digital asset technology, trading, portfolio optimisation, custody and insurance, having processed close to a billion dollars of digital assets for private investors, family offices and institutions.

Zerocap creates bespoke solutions for investors to diversify their investment portfolio with Bitcoin and digital assets, through a range of regulated and direct exposure products across the volatility spectrum to fit with their desired levels of investment and risk.

