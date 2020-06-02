Victoria Court to lay off workers, suspend operations

The Victoria Court chain of hotels and motels has announced that it would let its employees go and suspend its operations on account of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic’s negative impact on the company and on the hotel industry.

In a video addressed to employees, a copy of which was watched by The Manila Times on Tuesday night, Victoria Court Chief Executive Officer Angelina Mead King said she made the difficult and “life-changing decision” to shutter for now the decades-old business started by her late grandfather, Chinese-Filipino businessman Angelo King, and continued by her late father Archimedes.

King’s statement in the video could not be independently confirmed as of press time.

She also said she would do so after extending “a helping hand to each and every one of” her employees “over these past few months,” noting that the coronavirus “has really decimated all facets of life.”

“Over the next few weeks, I don’t think the hotel and motel operations would be able to produce the same results as how we used to,” said the transgender King, who is married to model and television host Joey Mead King.

“Even though we have been accepting OFWs (overseas Filipino workers), BPO (business process outsourcing) [employees] and maritime crew, it is still not enough for the business to sustain itself and take care of all of us,” she added.

“Over the next few weeks, we will be preparing your retirement and retrenchment packages so that you will have some funds to survive over the next few months.”

“I want to let you know that we value all your hard work and loyalty that you have given during my management… For now, I have to advise you to please look for another job to support yourself and your family during these tough times.”

King promised the employees that “when the business does reopen again, you will be the first one that we [will] call back.”

“Please stay safe, stay healthy, stay hopeful,” she added.

Victoria Court is one of the many local businesses that has been hit by the pandemic, which forced the government in mid-March to impose community quarantines aimed at preventing the highly infectious respiratory disease from spreading further.

The lockdowns not only forced most people to stay home to avoid infection, but also resulted in severe restrictions in travel and general mobility and disrupted economic activities. The tourism industry has been especially hit hard.