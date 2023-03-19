Victorian Festival Inner Varnika Confirms 2023 Event Will Be its Last

Ten years after its inception, boutique Victorian dance music festival Inner Varnika will say goodbye after this year’s event. The final instalment will take place on Djagurd Wurrung Country, three hours west of Melbourne, from Friday, 7th till Sunday, 9th April.

In a statement on social media, the festival team wrote, “Like music, life is not linear but cyclical. The cycle we’ve been on is nearing its end/beginning. With ten years gone by we say farewell with one last thump.”

Inner Varnika to go out with “one last thump”

On Friday (17th March), festival co-founders Glyn Hill and Louis McCoy joined Triple R’s Woody McDonald for a chat about the festival’s history. They explained that Inner Varnika was inspired by various international festivals. “Freerotation in Wales was a big one. And Labyrinth festival in Japan too.”

Hill and McCoy outlined the elements they wanted to prioritise at Inner Varnika, qualities they observed to be lacking from the Australian festival landscape.

“We carved out a little niche of how we wanted to do things. Having a single stage, mainly local lineup, and just really concentrating on good sound and good music. A lot of other people really, kind of, got down with that.”

This year’s festival will feature DJ sets from locals such as Ayebatonye, DJ Plead, Andy Garvey B2B DJ Scorpion; Italian selector Donato Dozzy, Turkish DJ Baba Noir and NTS Radio’s Flo Dill; and live sets from Sleep D, Teether & Kuya Neil, E Fishpool, Grace Ferguson and more. Final tickets are on sale here.

Inner Varnika 2023

Andy Garvey B2B DJ Scorpion

Ayebatonye

Baba Noir

DJ Earl Grey

DJ Please

DJ Sprinkles

Donato Dozzy

Dreamcastmoe

E Fishpool

Emelyne

Flo Dill

Grace Ferguson

Higher Intelligence Agency

Hybrid Man

Khya

MC Yallah & Debmaster

Sconce

Sex Tags

Sleep D

Teether & Kuya Neil

Timepoor

Yawung

Yikes

Dates & Venue

Friday, 7th–Sunday, 9th April – Djagurd Wurrung Country VIC

Tickets on sale here

Further Reading

A Guide to Every Australian Music Festival Happening in 2023

Vivid LIVE Announces Full Lineup: José González, Cat Power, Dev Hynes and More

Program Revealed For Melbourne’s RISING 2023: Thundercat, Weyes Blood, The Damned + more